Int'l tribunal dismisses Iranian investor's $566 mil. claim against Seoul
Summary
An international arbitration body dismissed an Iranian investor family’s 770 billion-won claim against Seoul over a delayed payment tied to the failed Daewoo Electronics takeover. The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled for Korea in the case filed by six Dayyani family members in 2021. It also ordered the family to pay Korea about 4 billion won in legal expenses and around 800 million won in administrative fees. The panel said the delay was justified given U.S. sanctions against Iran and the global economic situation.
Key Facts
- The Dayyani family’s new case was filed in October 2021 and sought 770 billion won in damages over Seoul’s delayed transfer of funds from an earlier arbitration award.
- The original dispute dates to 2015, after Korea Asset Management Corp. canceled a contract to sell a major stake in Daewoo Electronics to Entekhab in 2011.
- An earlier arbitration in 2018 ordered Seoul to pay 73 billion won plus interest in compensation to the Dayyanis, and the ruling was finalized in December 2019.
- Seoul made the payment in April 2022 after the earlier award was finalized.
- The Ministry of Justice said Seoul delayed payment because it needed approval from the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control, and the panel said that need was justified.
An international arbitration body has dismissed a 770 billion-won ($566 million) damages claim by an Iranian investor against Seoul in a case stemming from a failed takeover of a Korean company, the justice ministry said Wednesday.
A panel under the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) ruled in favor of Korea in the case brought by six members of Iran's Dayyani family in 2021, seeking compensation for Seoul's delayed transfer of funds over a prior arbitration, according to the ministry.
The panel sided with Korea in the case and ordered the Dayyanis to pay about 4 billion won to Korea for legal expenses and around 800 million won in administrative fees, the ministry said.
The original case traces back to 2015, when the Dayyanis, a major shareholder of Entekhab Industrial Group, filed for arbitration after Korea's state-run Korea Asset Management Corp. canceled a contract to sell a major stake in Daewoo Electronics to Entekhab in 2011.
In a 2018 arbitration, Seoul was ordered to pay 73 billion won plus interest in compensation to the Dayyanis over the failed takeover of Daewoo Electronics. The ruling was finalized in December 2019, with Seoul making payment in April 2022.
The Dayyanis filed a new case in October 2021, claiming damages of 770 billion won from the delayed payment. Seoul attributed the delay to the need for approval from the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).
The PCA panel ruled that Seoul did not discriminate against the Dayyanis over the delay, saying the need for an OFAC approval was justified considering U.S. sanctions against Iran and the global economic situation, the ministry said.
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