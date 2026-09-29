S. Korean military finds 1 N. Korean resin antipersonnel mine during on-site probe into DMZ blast

The South Korean military on Tuesday found one North Korean resin antipersonnel mine during an on-site inspection into last week's mine explosion inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), officials said.

The revelation came a day after the military said North Korean land mines were "highly likely" the cause of the Sept. 21 explosion south of the Military Demarcation Line (DML) within the DMZ separating the two Koreas. The incident left three South Korean soldiers injured.

After a joint probe with the U.N. Command (UNC) earlier in the day, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it found one North Korean resin antipersonnel mine near the explosion site.

It noted the mine was assessed as different from the one that was described by soldiers involved in last week's operation.

The JCS said Monday that a total of three mines were believed to have been buried at the blast site, including the two that detonated, based on the soldiers' statements that they spotted an unexploded land mine when they were retreating from the area.