Newly elected officials report average assets of 1.35 billion won

Officials newly elected in June's local elections reported average assets of 1.35 billion won ($996,500), according to Government Ethics Committee data released Tuesday.

The committee disclosed the personal assets of 1,259 individuals, including 563 local governors, mayors, councilors and education chiefs elected in the June elections. The others are 586 people who retired from elected offices and 110 appointed public officials.

The average assets of the newly elected people amounted to 1.35 billion won per person. The heads of large local governments averaged 1.99 billion won per person in assets while small local government heads declared an average 1.69 billion won of wealth.

Among the heads of small local governments, Bonghwa County Mayor Choi Gi-young reported the largest assets at 34.9 billion won, while Yoon Yu-jin, a member of the Seoul Metropolitan Council, topped the wealth list among newly elected members of large local councils with 15.64 billion won, according to the data.