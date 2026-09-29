President Lee Jae Myung said Tuesday the success of the government's "three megaprojects" initiative centered on building up the semiconductor and artificial intelligence (AI) industries will depend on creating the right living conditions for workers and their families.

Lee made the remark at the third public-private meeting discussing progress on the initiative, which focuses on developing hubs for semiconductors, physical AI and AI data centers across the nation.

"Today we will focus our discussions on ways to create living conditions, which could be called the key to the project's success," he said at the meeting at Cheong Wa Dae, which brought together relevant ministers and presidential officials, as well as senior executives from Samsung and SK.

"The megaprojects' ultimate goal is for young people and talents to flock to regions (outside the capital area) in search of jobs, and for all regions and people to evenly enjoy the benefits of growth," he said.

Lee went on to explain that the projects should be pursued under a combined plan for the construction of industrial complexes and living areas featuring housing, education, medical services and culture.

In addition, he stressed the importance of convincing local residents that the cutting-edge strategic industries being brought to their doorsteps will change their lives for the better.

"We must do our best to move this plan forward without delays, with a sense of purpose that the future of our Republic of Korea will change depending on the success of the three megaprojects," Lee said, referring to Korea by its official name.

"We must also clearly define our individual responsibilities, while jointly managing the overall timeline to ensure no delays in investments and find any delaying factors in advance to come up with solutions," he added.