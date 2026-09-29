President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday proposed increasing the reimbursement of fares for people who use public transportation outside peak commuting hours.

Lee made the proposal at a Cabinet meeting after the transport ministry reported that the reimbursement rate for public transportation users traveling outside peak commuting hours has been raised from 20 percent to 30 percent.

"Doesn't the fact that people are avoiding rush-hour commuting to save on transportation costs show how difficult their situation is? For people who are struggling financially, isn't a 20 to 30 percent refund insufficient?" Lee said.

The president noted that easing rush-hour congestion also aligns with government policy and serves the national interest.

Lee said he believes higher refunds would help people who already face the hardship of starting work as early as 4:30 or 5 a.m., for instance.

"I don't want to put a specific figure on it, but wouldn't covering about half the cost be reasonable?" he said, adding the increase would not require much additional budget.

Budget Minister Park Hong-geun responded to Lee's proposal, saying he will consult with the transport minister on the matter.