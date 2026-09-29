Lee proposes higher refund of fare for off-peak commuters
Summary
President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday proposed raising fare reimbursement for people who use public transportation outside peak commuting hours in Seoul. He made the proposal at a Cabinet meeting after the transport ministry reported the refund rate had already risen from 20 percent to 30 percent. Lee said a higher refund could help financially strained commuters and ease rush-hour congestion.
Key Facts
- The transport ministry said the reimbursement rate for off-peak public transportation users had been raised from 20 percent to 30 percent.
- Lee said people avoiding rush-hour commuting to save transportation costs showed how difficult their situation is.
- He said covering about half the cost could be reasonable, though he did not want to set a specific figure.
- Budget Minister Park Hong-geun said he would consult with the transport minister on the proposal.
President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday proposed increasing the reimbursement of fares for people who use public transportation outside peak commuting hours.
Lee made the proposal at a Cabinet meeting after the transport ministry reported that the reimbursement rate for public transportation users traveling outside peak commuting hours has been raised from 20 percent to 30 percent.
"Doesn't the fact that people are avoiding rush-hour commuting to save on transportation costs show how difficult their situation is? For people who are struggling financially, isn't a 20 to 30 percent refund insufficient?" Lee said.
The president noted that easing rush-hour congestion also aligns with government policy and serves the national interest.
Lee said he believes higher refunds would help people who already face the hardship of starting work as early as 4:30 or 5 a.m., for instance.
"I don't want to put a specific figure on it, but wouldn't covering about half the cost be reasonable?" he said, adding the increase would not require much additional budget.
Budget Minister Park Hong-geun responded to Lee's proposal, saying he will consult with the transport minister on the matter.
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