Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul said Tuesday last week's explosion inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), highly likely caused by North Korean land mines, is in "clear" violation of the armistice agreement that halted the 1950-53 Korean War.

Kang made the remarks during a plenary session of the parliamentary defense committee, after the South Korean military announced Monday that North Korean landmines were "highly likely" the cause of the Sept. 21 blast.

"This is a clear violation of the armistice agreement," Shin said, in response to an opposition lawmaker pointing out the explosion was North Korea's blatant provocation and a breach of the armistice.

"As responsibility lies on North Korea, we will take corresponding measures, (if the blast is confirmed to have been caused by land mines planted by North Korean forces)," the minister said.

The explosion south of the Military Demarcation Line inside the DMZ separating the two Koreas left three South Korean soldiers injured.

A joint survey team, comprising South Korean military officials and the U.N. Command's Military Armistice Commission, has conducted an on-site inspection since Sunday to determine the cause of the blast.