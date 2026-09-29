The government on Tuesday passed a special bill outlining measures to introduce and operate nuclear-powered submarines as part of a national strategic project.

The bill was passed during a Cabinet meeting led by President Lee Jae Myung and will be submitted to the National Assembly for deliberations.

It is aimed at helping the systematic running of nuclear-powered submarine projects and promoting sustainable economic growth through the establishment of national security based on self-reliant defense, the maintenance of international peace and the development of the defense industry.

In particular, it outlines special provisions for the introduction and operation of nuclear subs, as well as regulations concerning the safe management of nuclear power, as the project is the country's first case combining weapons systems with nuclear energy.

The government has said it aims to enact the special law before the end of the year to launch the lead ship in the mid-2030s and field the homegrown nuclear-powered submarine in the late 2030s.