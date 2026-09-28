Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae said Monday he plans to clear up his position over his refusal to newly recommend a candidate to the top court during the upcoming annual parliamentary audit.

The chief justice has been embroiled in a dispute with the presidential office over the recommendation after the presidential office last month asked Cho to recommend a new justice candidate to President Lee Jae Myung.

Cho refused to comply with the request last week, citing a lack of specific reasons or constitutional grounds to do so.

When asked about the issue Monday, Cho told reporters he would state his position through the parliamentary audit of the court, scheduled to begin Oct. 6.

Cho's refusal last week sparked swift rebuke from Cheong Wa Dae, which accused him of harboring a view in violation of the Constitution.

Under the Constitution, Supreme Court justices are appointed by the president on the recommendation of the chief justice and with the consent of the National Assembly.