When the Seoul Metropolitan Government opens its largest international job fair this fall, city officials will be aiming to solve a growing mismatch in Korea's tightening labor market: local companies looking for global markets, and thousands of foreign graduates eager to build careers in the capital.

The recruitment drive for the event, officially titled Seoul Job Connect 2026 and set for Nov. 18 at the SETEC convention center in Gangnam District, opened Monday for local businesses seeking bilingual talent, market analysts and trade specialists. Companies aiming to hire international talent can apply through Oct. 16 on the event's official website.

The initiative comes as Seoul rapidly cements its status as a premier global education and business hub. Once seen primarily as a regional manufacturing powerhouse, the city was recently described by the Financial Times as "the new Paris" for international university students. Higher education analytics firm Quacquarelli Symonds also named Seoul the world's top student city for the second consecutive year, reflecting a sharp increase in the capital's foreign population.

Despite the growing influx of qualified global graduates, Korean small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have historically faced hurdles in sourcing talent fluent in international markets. City officials emphasize that Seoul Job Connect 2026 is specifically structured to generate tangible hiring outcomes rather than mere networking.

"We hope this fair serves as an opportunity for local companies to drive global growth and a stage for international talent to showcase their capabilities," said Kim Myeong-ju, director general of Global City Policy at the Seoul Metropolitan Government. "We encourage active participation from competitive businesses ready to expand worldwide alongside Seoul."

Demand for cross-border talent has reached record levels among local firms.

According to a 2025 survey by the Korea International Trade Association involving 659 small and medium-sized exporters, nearly half — 49.5 percent — reported plans to recruit foreign office staff within three years. Employers overwhelmingly cited the need for specialized skills in overseas marketing, international market analysis and foreign language proficiency.

On the applicant side, interest in local career paths is equally robust.

A study by the Korea Federation of SMEs revealed that 86.5 percent of 805 surveyed international students expressed a strong desire to remain and work in Korea following graduation.

The upcoming job fair builds on the momentum of its inaugural event last year, which brought together roughly 80 companies and 2,000 foreign job seekers. This year, the city has expanded its targets, aiming to host 100 participating firms and attract more than 3,000 applicants for on-site recruitment.

To encourage corporate participation, the city government said it is offering fully subsidized exhibition booths, advance resume collection and specialized on-site consulting regarding visa processing and labor regulations.

Participating employers will post detailed job descriptions online prior to the event, allowing candidates to prepare tailored applications. Job seekers visiting the convention will also have access to career workshops, employment briefings, professional headshot photo booths and complimentary hair and makeup services designed for interview preparation.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.