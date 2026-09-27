Excessive questions from relatives top list of Chuseok irritations

Excessive personal questions and interference from relatives have been named the most unwanted aspect of the Chuseok holiday this year. Comparisons with siblings and other people were also cited as the most uncomfortable topic of conversation.

According to a 2026 Chuseok holiday survey conducted by research firm PMI, 48.5 percent of 1,000 adults aged 20 to 69 nationwide said “excessive interference and personal questions from relatives” was the holiday tradition they most wanted to see changed. The survey was conducted from Sept. 11 to 14, ahead of the Chuseok holiday.

The next most frequently cited practices were “excessive preparation for ancestral ritual tables” at 40.8 percent, “unequal distribution of holiday chores” at 29.8 percent, “holiday cash gifts” at 25.5 percent and “excessive holiday gift giving” at 23.7 percent.

Intrusive questions from relatives also topped the list of holiday customs considered most urgently in need of change, cited by 30.6 percent of respondents.

When asked which topics they would rather avoid discussing with family members and relatives, the most popular response at 27.9 percent was “comparisons with other people such as siblings."

Other unwanted topics included “annual salary and income” at 26.6 percent, “employment and career changes” at 24.6 percent, “political and social issues” at 24.4 percent, “marital status and marriage plans” at 21.6 percent, and “appearance, weight and health” at 18.1 percent.

There were significant generational differences in how people felt burdened by the holiday. Respondents in their 20s and 30s were more likely to feel uncomfortable with personal questions from relatives, while those in their 40s and 50s felt greater pressure from preparing for the holiday and visiting family.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







