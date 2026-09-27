Lee holds coffee meeting with reporters in Alaska en route to Seoul

President Lee Jae Myung held a coffee meeting with reporters in Anchorage, Alaska, Saturday on his way home from a weeklong two-nation trip.

The meeting came as Lee's presidential plane briefly stopped for refueling in Alaska en route to Seoul.

Since Monday, Lee had been visiting the United States and Mexico, which included an address at the United Nations General Assembly in New York and a summit with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum in Mexico City. Lee left Mexico on Saturday.