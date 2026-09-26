Number of int'l flight passengers up 10% this year despite hikes in oil prices

The number of international flight passengers using Korean airports rose around 10 percent in the January-August period from a year earlier despite a sharp rise in oil prices, data showed Saturday.

A total of 68.44 million people used international flights in the first eight months of the year, up 9.8 percent from the previous year, according to the data from the airport portal information system of the transportation ministry.

Experts said the yen's weakness and China's visa-free program for Korean nationals helped boost demand for flights to and from Japan and China. The number of travelers using Incheon International Airport, Korea's main gateway, for transit also increased amid the Middle East war.

By destination, the number of travelers using flights linking Korea and Japan rose 20.3 percent on-year to 21.3 million in the cited period, and the number using China flight routes increased 23 percent to 13.6 million.

Meanwhile, the number of passengers using flights to and from Southeast Asian nations markedly declined, the data showed.

The number of travelers using flights linking Korea and Vietnam fell 5.1 percent year-on-year to 6.63 million and the number of passengers for Philippine routes declined 13.7 percent to 2.5 million.

"As fuel surcharges rose in line with a spike in oil prices, more travelers chose Japan and China as flight times to those countries are one to three hours, shorter than those to Southeast Asian nations at four to six hours," an industry watcher said.