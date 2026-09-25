Traffic to hometowns eases, back to cities still heavy on Chuseok evening
Summary
Expressway traffic to hometowns eased on Friday evening, the second day of Chuseok, while traffic back to Seoul and other cities remained heavy. As of 7 p.m., travel times from Seoul were estimated at 4.5 hours to Busan and 4 hours 10 minutes to Ulsan. The Korea Expressway Corp. said congestion leaving the Seoul area was expected to clear between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., and return traffic between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. the next day.
Key Facts
- The Chuseok holiday runs from Thursday to Sunday and is marked by hometown visits, family reunions, ancestral rites and traditional holiday foods.
- Trips to Seoul were expected to take 5 hours and 50 minutes from Busan, 5.5 hours from Mokpo and Ulsan, and 5 hours and 10 minutes from Gwangju.
- The Korea Expressway Corp. estimated that 6.84 million vehicles would travel on roads nationwide on Friday.
- About 470,000 vehicles were expected to leave the greater Seoul area and 460,000 were expected to head toward the capital area from other regions.
Expressway traffic headed to people's hometowns eased somewhat Friday evening, the second day of the Chuseok holiday, though traffic back to the cities remained heavy, the expressway operator said.
As of 7 p.m., travel times from Seoul were estimated at 4.5 hours to the southeastern city of Busan, four hours and 10 minutes to Ulsan, three hours and 40 minutes to Mokpo, 3.5 hours to Daegu, and three hours and 20 minutes to Gwangju, according to the Korea Expressway Corp.
This year's holiday for Chuseok, the Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving, runs from Thursday to Sunday. The holiday is marked by visits to hometowns, family reunions, ancestral rites and traditional holiday foods.
Trips to Seoul were expected to take five hours and 50 minutes from Busan, 5.5 hours from both Mokpo and Ulsan, and five hours and 10 minutes from Gwangju.
The state-run company said traffic congestion on roads leaving the Seoul area was expected to clear between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., and in the opposite direction, between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. the following day.
An estimated 6.84 million vehicles were expected to travel on roads nationwide Friday, including about 470,000 leaving the greater Seoul area and 460,000 heading toward the capital area from other regions.
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