Suspected power bank fire breaks out on Da Nang-bound flight before departure

A fire suspected to have been caused by a power bank broke out aboard an Air Seoul flight bound for Da Nang before takeoff at Incheon International Airport, industry sources said Friday.

The fire started at around 9 p.m. Thursday in a passenger's bag stored under a seat aboard flight RS511, operated by low-cost carrier Air Seoul Inc., as the aircraft prepared for takeoff, according to the sources.

Cabin crew extinguished the fire, and firefighters arrived at the scene to check on passengers. No casualties were reported.

The aircraft was carrying 221 passengers and seven crew members.

Air Seoul later deployed a replacement aircraft, which departed two hours and 50 minutes behind schedule.