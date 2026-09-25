Presidential official pledges prompt, thorough probe into DMZ explosions
Summary
A presidential official pledged an objective, prompt and thorough investigation into the recent DMZ explosions in Mexico City on Thursday. The blasts injured three South Korean soldiers on Monday, and forensic analysis is under way on collected mine fragments to determine whether they were South or North Korean in origin. The official said the probe is being conducted carefully with the United Nations Command because the site is dangerous and a cover-up is impossible.
Key Facts
- The explosions occurred on Monday at a new reconnaissance route in the DMZ and injured three South Korean soldiers.
- Forensic analysis is being conducted on collected mine fragments to determine whether they were of South or North Korean origin.
- The presidential official said the investigation is being carried out in coordination with the United Nations Command.
- The official said investigators need to determine whether the devices were mines, what kind they were, and whether they were buried by North Korea.
- The official made the remarks in Mexico City while accompanying President Lee Jae Myung on his state visit to Mexico.
MEXICO CITY — A presidential official has pledged a prompt and thorough investigation into who was responsible for the recent explosions in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that injured three South Korean soldiers.
"An objective, prompt and thorough investigation is underway," the presidential official told reporters in Mexico City on Thursday while accompanying President Lee Jae Myung on his ongoing state visit to Mexico.
The official's remark came in response to suspected mine explosions in the DMZ on Monday that injured three South Korean soldiers, prompting forensic analysis of collected mine fragments to determine whether they were of South or North Korean origin.
"A thorough fact-finding is needed to determine whether they were mines, and if they were mines, what kinds of mines they were, as well as whether they were buried by North Korea, and if not, what happened," he said.
The investigation is being carried out carefully in coordination with the United Nations Command because the site of the explosions is a new reconnaissance route, making it dangerous to tread on, the official said, ruling out any possibility of a cover-up.
"Although dangerous, we will (investigate) promptly to announce the results."
pbr@yna.co.kr
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