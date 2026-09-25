MEXICO CITY — A presidential official has pledged a prompt and thorough investigation into who was responsible for the recent explosions in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that injured three South Korean soldiers.

"An objective, prompt and thorough investigation is underway," the presidential official told reporters in Mexico City on Thursday while accompanying President Lee Jae Myung on his ongoing state visit to Mexico.

The official's remark came in response to suspected mine explosions in the DMZ on Monday that injured three South Korean soldiers, prompting forensic analysis of collected mine fragments to determine whether they were of South or North Korean origin.

"A thorough fact-finding is needed to determine whether they were mines, and if they were mines, what kinds of mines they were, as well as whether they were buried by North Korea, and if not, what happened," he said.

The investigation is being carried out carefully in coordination with the United Nations Command because the site of the explosions is a new reconnaissance route, making it dangerous to tread on, the official said, ruling out any possibility of a cover-up.

"Although dangerous, we will (investigate) promptly to announce the results."

pbr@yna.co.kr

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