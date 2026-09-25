Lee reaffirms he will not seek reelection through constitutional revision

MEXICO CITY — President Lee Jae Myung reaffirmed Thursday that he will not seek reelection through constitutional reform.

The president made the remarks during a meeting with South Korean residents in Mexico while on a state visit.

"Those who are worried, don't be," the president said. "There will never be a case of my (term) going beyond June 2, 2030."

Lee has repeatedly said he has no intention of seeking reelection through constitutional revision amid opposition accusations that he may seek a second term through the push for a constitutional revision by his administration and his ruling Democratic Party.

The Constitution currently stipulates any changes to the presidential system shall not apply to the president in office at the time of a revision.

Lee took office in June last year for a five-year term.

The president also warned against radicalism in pursuing reforms, saying: "(One) needs to restrain himself properly. If one goes too far or too hastily, he would face backlash.

"While minimizing resistance and backlash, (reforms) should be pursued in a way that is effective, practical and produces tangible results," he said.

The president also voiced gratitude to the Korean community in Mexico for serving as a bridge between South Korea and the host country, expressing hope that bilateral cultural exchanges will become more active at a time when the cultural sector is becoming more important than ever.

Separately, Lee held a meeting with President of the Mexican Senate Higinio Martinez Miranda and other Senate representatives, Lee's office said.

During the meeting, Lee called for the Mexican parliament's cooperation in implementing agreements reached during his summit with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and advancing the two countries' strategic relationship, according to the presidential office.

Martinez expressed willingness to contribute to elevating bilateral cooperation, saying Lee's latest visit would become an important opportunity to advance the bilateral strategic partnership.

Earlier in the day, Lee held summit talks with Sheinbaum and adopted a joint action plan calling for deepening economic cooperation and expanding bilateral collaboration into artificial intelligence, the defense industry and other sectors.