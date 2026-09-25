MEXICO CITY— President Lee Jae Myung pledged to work harder to "illuminate" every citizen's life regardless of differences in opinion in a video message released Thursday to mark the Chuseok holiday.

Appearing alongside first lady Kim Hea Kyung in the video, Lee said, "As president, I am truly grateful and deeply honored to share this moment with all of you, our great people of the Republic of Korea, who have built today's Korea and are shaping the Korea of tomorrow.

"I will work even harder to ensure that every citizen's life is illuminated brightly, regardless of their qualifications or conditions and whatever their opinions or thoughts," he said.

"Though our places of residence, occupations and chosen paths may differ, we are united by our love for the country," he added.

The president wished citizens "a wonderful Chuseok holiday," expressing his hope that they can reach out to those they miss and share precious moments of happiness with those they love.

He delivered the message while spending the holiday in Mexico on a state visit aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation.

He is scheduled to depart Mexico on Saturday to return home the following day.



