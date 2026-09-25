Heavy traffic clogged expressways across South Korea on Friday, the second day of the Chuseok holiday, as people headed to their hometowns for family reunions, with trips from Seoul to the southeastern city of Busan estimated to take eight hours and 40 minutes.

As of 9 a.m., travel times from Seoul were estimated at six hours and 40 minutes to Mokpo, eight hours and 20 minutes to Ulsan, seven hours and 40 minutes to Daegu, and six hours and 10 minutes to Gwangju, according to the Korea Expressway Corp.

This year's holiday for Chuseok, the Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving, runs from Thursday to Sunday. The holiday is marked by visits to hometowns, family reunions, ancestral rites and traditional holiday foods.

Trips to Seoul were expected to take seven hours and 50 minutes from Busan, seven hours from Mokpo, seven hours and 30 minutes from Ulsan, and six hours and 50 minutes from Gwangju.

The state-run company said congestion was expected to peak between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and ease between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

An estimated 6.84 million vehicles were expected to travel on roads nationwide Friday, including about 470,000 leaving the greater Seoul area and 460,000 heading toward the capital area from other regions.