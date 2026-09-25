Gov't weighs raising admission fees to palaces, royal tombs for 1st time in 20 years

The government is weighing an increase in admission fees at major palaces and royal tombs next year, officials said Friday, as officials and experts argue current prices are low by global standards and point to shifting visitor patterns.

If increased, it would mark the first change in two decades, according to the officials.

Under current rates, adult admission to both Gyeongbok Palace and Changdeok Palace is 3,000 won (US$2.20), while the UNESCO-listed Jongmyo Shrine, Changgyeong Palace and Deoksu Palace charge 1,000 won. Joseon-era royal tombs (1392–1910) range from 500 won to 2,000 won for adults.

Kim Jae-kyu, head of the private National Heritage Planning and Evaluation Institute, said at a recent public forum hosted by the Korea Heritage Service that South Korea's palace and tomb fees are very low even by international standards.

Using the Big Mac index as a benchmark, Kim noted that France's Versailles equates to about nine Big Macs and Japan's Nijo Castle to roughly 1.2, while fees at Gyeongbok and Changdeok palaces amount to about half a Big Mac.

Kim also pointed to changing visitor behavior and revenue trends. In 2025, about 17.81 million people visited South Korea's four major palaces, Jongmyo and the royal tombs, with roughly 69 percent entering through free admission programs, according to him.

"Compared with 2024, the number of visitors rose 12.9 percent, but that of paid visitors fell 5.2 percent, and revenue from admission fees declined 4.1 percent," he said, citing government figures.

"Recent visitors want experiences that go beyond preservation and maintenance to include easier understanding and more interactive, participatory activities," Kim said. "We need to have a collective discussion about a reasonable fee."

At the forum, the heritage service unveiled survey results suggesting average appropriate fees of 9,203 won for palaces and 7,196 won for royal tombs and Jongmyo -- more than triple the current 1,000-3,000 won range. Some participants called for phased increases rather than a single large hike.

Palace and tomb admission fees have remained unchanged since 2005. From January to June this year, about 7.41 million people visited the four major palaces and Jongmyo, continuing an upward trend, according to the service.

"It is time for serious reconsideration of the current fee system to ensure sustainable preservation and utilization of the national heritage," said Cho Kyu-hyung, head of the service's Royal Palaces and Tombs Center at the forum. "We'll review various perspectives and opinions."



