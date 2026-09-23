Korea, partner nations declare Hormuz disruption 'unacceptable,' vow to stand together

Korea, Britain, France and five other nations from Europe and the Indo-Pacific have warned that disruption of sea lanes, including the Strait of Hormuz, is unacceptable and vowed to stand together in addressing shared challenges, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.

The foreign ministers and high-level representatives of the European and Indo-Pacific Partners (EIPP) — Korea, Australia, France, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, Poland and Britain — made the call in a joint statement following a meeting in New York on Tuesday, according to the ministry.

The meeting, the second of its kind, was held on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly amid the prolonged conflict in the Middle East and growing disruptions to maritime security.

"Disruption of sea lanes, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab-el-Mandab Strait, whether by force, threat or the introduction of unlawful tolls or conditions for transit, threatens security and prosperity of all, especially the world's most vulnerable, and are unacceptable," the statement said.

"We call on all countries to speak out wherever it occurs," they said, vowing to "stand together in our commitment to upholding UNCLOS."

UNCLOS, or the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea, sets out the international legal framework governing maritime navigation.

Regarding the Indo-Pacific, the countries emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region, saying, "We encourage dialogue and oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo across the Taiwan Strait."

As for the Russia-Ukraine war, they stressed the importance of a "full ceasefire" and reaffirmed the need for "a just and lasting peace," in line with the principles of the U.N. Charter and international law, including independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The eight countries also pledged to enhance their collaboration in facing shared challenges, noting that the strategic environment had become "more volatile and fragmented" since their last meeting a year ago.

"Recognizing that security and prosperity in Europe and the Indo-Pacific are increasingly intertwined, we pledge to enhance our collaboration in facing shared challenges. We reaffirm the need to counter hybrid threats, across all domains, and to ensure the resilience of our societies," the statement said.

Chang Wook-jin, coordinator-general for international organizations and global affairs at the ministry, attended the meeting as Korea's representative, the ministry said.