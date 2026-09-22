Seoul to keep 6,000 clinics, pharmacies open during Chuseok

During the annual Chuseok holiday, when millions of families travel across Korea to gather and celebrate the autumn harvest, finding an open doctor’s office can turn an ordinary illness into a logistical nightmare.

In response to potential medical shortages during the four-day break from Thursday to Sunday, Seoul city officials said Tuesday that more than 6,000 medical clinics and pharmacies will remain open, supported by a 24-hour emergency response system.

The initiative aims to prevent overburdening hospital emergency rooms with noncritical cases while ensuring that both light ailments and life-threatening conditions are managed smoothly. On average, roughly 1,547 medical institutions — comprising 642 clinics and 905 pharmacies — will operate daily across the capital.

For residents experiencing minor illnesses like cold symptoms or indigestion, the city encourages visiting neighborhood clinics rather than rushing to hospital emergency rooms. Basic over-the-counter remedies, including fever reducers and pain relievers, will also remain continuously accessible across 6,926 designated convenience stores and safety medicine distributors throughout Seoul.

To cover potential gaps left by off-duty private clinics, six municipal hospitals and 12 district public health centers will open their doors on selected days. On Chuseok Day, which falls on Friday, public health centers across 11 major districts, including Gangnam, Yongsan and Gangdong, will offer outpatient care from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Simultaneously, the city government said critical-care networks will be maintained to protect vulnerable patients.

Seventy-four emergency medical centers across Seoul, including general hospitals like Seoul National University Hospital, will run around the clock. Special pediatric care channels, such as Dalbit Children's Hospitals (Moonlight Children's Hospitals that extend their operating hours into late nights, weekends and public holidays), will provide outpatient options for young patients, while eight designated pediatric emergency centers will remain open 24/7 for pediatric emergencies.

Seoul has also established a dedicated 24-hour hotline connecting city officials, emergency response units and regional maternal health centers to ensure rapid care and standby intensive care beds for high-risk pregnant women and newborns.

Residents seeking operating schedules for nearby clinics and pharmacies can check mobile applications like Wrist Doctor 9988, or call the 120 Dasan Call Center or 119 emergency hotline.

"For minor ailments during Chuseok, residents can receive quick help at nearby open clinics or pharmacies," said Cho Young-chang, director general of Seoul's Citizen Health Bureau. "The city will spare no effort to ensure seamless emergency medical operations so citizens can enjoy a safe holiday."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.