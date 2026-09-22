Seoul has begun construction on an 18.7 billion won ($12.6 million) redesign of Shin Jungang Market in Jung District in the center of the capital, aiming to turn the traditional market into a destination where shoppers and tourists can eat, rest and experience local culture.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday at the market, marking the first construction project under its Design Innovation Traditional Market initiative, with completion targeted for August 2027.

Founded as Seongdong Market in 1962, Shin Jungang Market grew into one of Seoul's foundational commercial hubs, anchoring the central city's postwar trade along with Namdaemun and Dongdaemun markets. Over the decades, it became particularly famous as the city's premier wholesale center for grain and dried fish, weaving itself into the everyday life and culinary heritage of the capital.

The project will replace the market’s existing arcade with an environmentally friendly wooden roof designed to admit natural light, while adding terraced resting areas and improving connections between the market and 16 surrounding alleys.

The design, called “Roof Wave,” by Yoap Architects and TCA Architects, is intended to extend the energy of the market’s narrow alleys along its roof and create more seamless links between the market and surrounding streets.

The city said entrances with open roofs will be installed at 16 alleyways to soften the boundaries between the market and its surroundings while improving pedestrian movement.

Seoul also plans to position Shin Jungang Market as a hub linking Dongdaemun Design Plaza, Hipdang-dong, Sindang-dong’s tteokbokki alley and Gwanghui-dong’s Central Asian Street as part of a Dongdaemun-Sindang nighttime tourism and commercial belt.

The city said it plans to develop nighttime food and cultural programs with merchants and related agencies, with the goal of extending visits and spending in surrounding commercial districts.

Mayor Oh Se-hoon visited market shops after the ceremony to encourage merchants and hear their concerns ahead of Chuseok, according to the city.

“Shin Jungang Market is Seoul’s first ‘Design Innovation Traditional Market,’ marking a starting point that goes beyond simple facility upgrades to redraw the very future of our traditional markets,” Oh said.

Echoing the city's vision, local merchant leaders emphasized the project’s transformative impact on their community.

“Today is not merely about replacing the market’s roof — it is a meaningful starting point marking the beginning of a new phase for Shin Jungang Market,” said Jang Jong-yun, head of the Shin Jungang Market Merchants Association, during the groundbreaking ceremony.

The city plans to expand similar projects to Tongin Market in Jongno District and Cheongnyangni General Market in Dongdaemun District, with construction at Tongin Market targeted for February of 2027.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.