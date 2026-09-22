'I'll live with Mom': More Koreans reaching age 50 without ever having married

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A woman in her mid-50s lives with her elderly mother. She was too busy working to marry and ended up remaining single well past 50. Her mother, now in her 80s, is still disappointed that her daughter has not married but is happy to have her by her side.

The mother has limited mobility on one side of her body due to a stroke. Thanks to her daughter, she is able to go out more often. Without her daughter, she might have had to move into a long-term care facility. Her other two children, a son and a daughter, are married and live separately.

1.27 million unmarried people in their 50s and 60s

According to data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics, 934,000 men and women in their 50s had never married as of August, accounting for 11 percent of the total population in their 50s. The figure is 3.3 times higher than the 281,000 recorded 10 years ago. Among those aged 60 and older, 339,000 people have never married. The proportion of unmarried people in their 40s also stood at 20 percent.

There are various reasons why men and women who have reached middle age have not married, including insufficient financial means and difficulty finding a suitable partner.

There are differences between men and women in why they remain unmarried into middle age. Many men have delayed marriage because they lacked the financial means or other conditions needed to marry. The proportion of unmarried men was higher among those with lower levels of education.

Women, on the other hand, were often highly educated and had relatively good jobs. Some appear to have postponed marriage because they were unable to find men they considered compatible.

Many care for parents who are ill

People in their 50s and 60s who remain unmarried often live with their parents. Some lived separately when they were younger but eventually returned to their family homes, either by choice or because circumstances left them little alternative.

Some adult children have no choice but to become their parents' caregivers. In some cases, other siblings ask them to return to the family home rather than continue living alone.

They may have enjoyed the freedom of single life when they were younger, but in their 50s or 60s they find themselves living with their families again. Although caregiving can be physically demanding, they continue because their parents are happier having them around.

The mother had always worried about her unmarried daughter. These days, however, she often tells her, “I’m alive thanks to you,” because the daughter takes such good care of her.

Even so, she cannot feel completely at ease. People who live alone may enjoy greater freedom, but illness can become their biggest concern. This is especially true when a serious illness leaves them unable to move around easily and makes them long for the presence of family.

Of course, they may rely mainly on caregivers, but there are limits to what caregivers can provide. For people living alone, good health is particularly important. What happens when you lose your health? Where will you go? Who will take care of you?

As the number of people who are unmarried or choose not to marry continues to grow, being healthy may become increasingly important to maintaining an independent life in old age.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.