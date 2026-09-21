PM vows to make seamless preparations to launch Global AI Hub

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said Monday the government will make seamless preparations to realize the country's "Global AI Hub" initiative, including selecting the best location for the envisioned hub through fair and transparent procedures.

In May, Korea unveiled its vision to launch the Global AI Hub in the country in an effort to bring together the artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities of global organizations to address challenges, such as disease control and climate change.

The envisioned hub seeks to promote cross-border cooperation in the AI sector with nine global organizations and five multilateral development banks and is expected to serve as a platform to provide AI-based solutions to pending issues under the vision of "AI for All, AI to Solve Global Challenges."

"The time has come for us to take action beyond declaration," Han said during the first meeting of the preparation committee. "The government will make seamless preparations to launch the Global AI Hub by swiftly establishing a dedicated support system and selecting the optimal location through fair and transparent procedures."

Han said the government is pushing as a priority for the realization of an "AI-based society" where everyone can fairly enjoy the benefits of AI and is trying to extend the vision to the global stage so that the benefits of AI advancement can be shared equitably across all of humanity.

"The Global AI Hub is expected to serve as the core of our policy to realize this vision and act as a pivotal, comprehensive platform," she said.