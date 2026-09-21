Over 1,300 overseas Koreans to gather in Songdo for World Korean Week

More than 1,300 members of the Korean diaspora are set to converge in Incheon’s Songdo district next week for a five-day program bringing together political, business, cultural and community events.

The Overseas Koreans Agency said Monday that World Korean Week will begin Sunday and run through Oct. 1 at Songdo Convensia, ahead of Oct. 5 World Korean Day.

The program links the World Korean Association Leaders Conference, World Korean Business Convention, Future Leaders’ Conference and Korean Festival in one week.

Participants include Korean community leaders and professionals working in business, culture, science and education, with organizers seeking to connect generations and industries while creating opportunities for dialogue with residents in Korea.

The World Korean Association Leaders Conference will open Sunday and run through Tuesday, bringing community leaders from around the world together to discuss regional issues and share operating practices.

For the first time, a private-sector steering committee representing the overseas Korean community will oversee planning and operations, with Goh Sang-koo, chairman of the World Korean Federation of Associations, serving as its chair.

The World Korean Business Convention will run Monday through Wednesday, drawing about 3,000 businesspeople from Korea and overseas for export consultations, investment opportunities and discussions on expanding into international markets.

About 300 companies will operate 340 exhibition booths, while roughly 150 buyers, including representatives of major overseas distributors, will hold one-on-one export consultations with Korean small and midsize businesses.

The Future Leaders’ Conference will run Tuesday through Thursday, bringing together younger members of the diaspora to discuss policy, leadership and the future direction of its global network.

On Tuesday, participants will also join a town hall meeting, the 20th World Korean Day ceremony and an opening ceremony for World Korean Week.

The Korean Festival will feature diaspora musicians and singers Sandara Park and Gummy on Tuesday evening, according to the agency.

"The 7 million overseas Koreans are a precious asset connecting Korea with the world and vital partners in driving the nation's progress," said Kim Kyung-hyup, commissioner of the Overseas Koreans Agency.

"I hope this World Korean Week serves as a platform where the voices of our diaspora are translated into policy, the networks of Korean entrepreneurs spark global market expansion for our companies and the ideas of the next generation pave the way for the future of the overseas Korean community."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.