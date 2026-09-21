Korea is expanding its roster of government-certified medical tourism facilitators to 112 agencies starting Oct. 1, seeking to channel a record-breaking surge in foreign patient visits into regional economies beyond the capital.

The Ministry of Justice said Monday that it added 22 institutions to its "Outstanding Facilitator for Foreign Patients" program, reflecting a concerted effort to broaden the economic benefits of K-medical tourism across the country.

The policy shift comes after foreign patient visits to Korea topped 2 million for the first time in 2025, according to the Industrial Research Institute. Those 2.01 million medical tourists generated an estimated 22.8 trillion won ($17 billion) in total economic impact. On average, medical visitors spent 6.73 million won per trip, compared to 2.57 million won spent by conventional tourists.

Under the expanded program, 89 medical facilities and 23 private agencies hold the official seal of approval. While 90 of these entities remain in the greater Seoul area, the government boosted nonmetropolitan representation from 14 to 22 by revising evaluation criteria to lower performance thresholds for provincial institutions and granting regional bonus points.

"By expanding certified facilitators, we aim to increase high-value medical tourists whose spending extends from treatment to lodging and retail," said acting Justice Minister Lee Jin-soo. "We will actively develop visa policies that spread the economic dividends of medical tourism into provincial areas to support balanced national development."

Certified institutions enjoy major administrative perks, including three-day electronic visa processing, financial documentation waivers for patients and broader visa eligibility for accompanying caregivers. Between October 2025 and August 2026, medical visas (C-3-3) issued through certified channels jumped 40 percent year-on-year to 9,804.

Although certified agencies represent just 1.6 percent of the nation's 6,698 registered medical tourism providers, they accounted for roughly 310,000 foreign patients — or 15 percent of the national total.

Dermatology and plastic surgery clinics dominate the list among specialty practices, driven by global demand for K-beauty procedures. However, provincial general hospitals and specialized clinics in regions like Busan, Daegu and South Jeolla Province are poised to capture a larger share of visitors under the updated program.

The new designations will remain valid for one year, through Sept. 30, 2027.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.