A woman is being investigated on suspicion of eavesdropping on singer-actor Cha Eun-woo by installing a recording device under a cafe table last month, police said Friday.

The woman in her 50s was caught by police on Aug. 30 while removing the device from the cafe in Seoul's Yongsan Ward where Cha was meeting with an acquaintance, according to the Yongsan Police Station.

She allegedly used the same method twice last month to eavesdrop on Cha's conversations.

Police are reportedly determining whether she had any accomplices and how she got hold of the device by conducting a forensic analysis of her phone, among other measures.