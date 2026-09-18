Teacher apprehended for allegedly threatening students with stun gun in Gumi

GUMI — A middle school teacher was apprehended Friday after allegedly threatening students with a stun gun at the school's front gate in the southeastern city of Gumi, police said.

No injuries were reported during the incident, but authorities placed the suspect, whose identity was withheld, under emergency hospital care due to concerns of potential self-harm and risks to others, according to the Gumi Police Station. The suspect has also been relieved from school duties.

The suspect, who reportedly has a history of depression, was said to have had recent conflicts with fellow teachers over student discipline issues.

The police said they plan to question the suspect to identify the exact circumstances of the incident and check for possible child welfare violations.