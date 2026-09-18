SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won has paid over 800 million won ($577,000) in court filing fees for his Supreme Court appeal in his property division case with his former wife Roh Soh-yeong, legal sources said Friday.

The court officially received the appeal Monday after Chey paid the fee of about 850 million won, according to the sources. The fee is calculated based on the size of the suit.

Chey submitted his appeal last month after the Seoul High Court ordered him to pay 944 billion won in property division to Roh in July. Chey's legal team has said it would accept up to 700 billion won of the ruling but disputed the remaining amount.

Roh has yet to challenge the appellate court ruling.

Chey initiated divorce proceedings in 2017 after admitting two years earlier that he had an extramarital partner and a child with her. Chey and Roh married in 1988 and have three children together.

The case had reached the Supreme Court last year, which finalized the divorce but remanded the property settlement to the appellate court for review. The case has returned to the top court with Chey's appeal.