Seoul's Jongno 3-ga rises to world's coolest neighborhood

Seoul’s Jongno 3-ga has gone from cool to coolest, taking the No. 1 spot on Time Out’s list of the world’s coolest neighborhoods in 2026 after ranking third five years ago.

The historic downtown neighborhood was praised for its mix of old Seoul and new energy, from late-night food stalls, or "pocha," to independent businesses and traditional Korean houses, or "hanok."

Time Out said Jongno 3-ga has only grown cooler since its previous appearance, citing the rise of late-evening outdoor dining, independent businesses and shops.

The neighborhood’s appeal increasingly stretches across generations. Today, younger crowds are flocking to the area, drawn by its affordable food and relaxed, open-air atmosphere.

"Jongno 3-ga thrives as a social intersection," Time Out wrote, describing a neighborhood where different generations and communities have long crossed paths.

Nearby Ikseon-dong has become a magnet for cafes and boutiques tucked into century-old hanok, while Seosulla-gil offers another side of the neighborhood, with craft workshops, jewelry studios and bars.

The ranking has put Jongno 3-ga in the international spotlight, with CNN featuring the neighborhood in its coverage and both CNN and Time Out promoting the selection on social media.

Time Out, a global media brand covering city life, culture and travel, compiles the annual ranking through its international network of local experts and editors. Neighborhoods were assessed on factors including food and drink, nightlife, independent businesses, livability and community.

Jongno 3-ga last appeared on the list in 2021, when it ranked third behind Copenhagen’s Norrebro and Chicago’s Andersonville. Five years later, it has climbed to the top.

Rabat’s L’Ocean District ranked second this year, followed by Neos Kosmos in Athens. Los Angeles’ Chinatown came in fourth, the highest-ranked U.S. neighborhood, while Govanhill in Glasgow rounded out the top five.