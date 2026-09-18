Lee holds off on justice minister nominee, admits vetting failures

President Lee Jae Myung admitted to failures in the Cabinet candidate vetting process, adding that he has not yet reached a final decision regarding controversial Justice Minister nominee Kim Seung-won.

"We did our best, but unexpected issues continued to surface … Failing to prepare for those aspects was our fault," Lee said during a press conference at Cheong Wa Dae, Friday, adding that “We are currently working to reexamine our personnel system.”

The press conference came as Lee faces declining approval ratings amid resistance to his proposed policies and contentious reform efforts, as well as concerns over his Cabinet nominees.

Addressing the Justice Minister nominee issue, Lee said, "While we believed we had made the best possible selection, various controversies have emerged during the public confirmation process and we have not yet reached a final conclusion."

He added that the administration would "make a careful decision taking public sentiment into account."