Seoul city to hike Han River ferry fares for weekends starting next year

The Seoul city government said Thursday it seeks to increase fares for its Han River ferry shuttle service on weekends and public holidays next year in a bid to better distribute costs.

The "Hangang Bus" service fare is expected to rise from the current 3,000 won ($2.17) to around 5,000 to 10,000 won on weekends and holidays next year, the city said, as the service marks its first anniversary Friday.

The ferry service links major points along the Han River that runs through the capital, and has carried more than 600,000 passengers since its launch on Sept. 18, 2025, according to the city government.

The city is pushing for the fare hike as there is more demand for the service on weekends, a city official said, adding that a final decision is expected to be made in April next year after public hearings.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said the city also plans to increase the number of piers and ferries to reduce waiting intervals to 15 minutes, while diversifying routes by introducing an express service.

The city government said it plans to expand the ferry service into a form of public transit beyond a tourist attraction.