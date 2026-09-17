Korea Foundation honors US Peace Corps vets for decades of grassroots diplomacy

The Korea Foundation (KF) presented the 10th Korea Foundation Award to Friends of Korea (FoK), Wednesday, at The Plaza Hotel in Seoul, honoring the nonprofit for its decades of grassroots diplomacy and dedication to fostering ties between Korea and the United States.

Founded in 2002 by former U.S. Peace Corps volunteers who served in Korea from the 1960s through the 1980s, FoK has spent over two decades deepening mutual understanding between the two nations. The Peace Corps originally deployed thousands of young Americans to teach English and support rural development across Korea. Since then, FoK has built an extensive historical archive of those early missions while promoting Korean culture in the U.S. through public education, publishing and community outreach.

The award ceremony served as a celebration of enduring cross-cultural bonds. FoK Chairman Gerard Krzic and board member Jenna Gibson accepted the top honor on behalf of the group, presenting KF President Song Gui-do with a commemorative plaque titled "Sixty Years of Friendship" to mark six decades of Peace Corps' legacy in Korea.

"The strong foundation of Korea-U.S. relations rests not only on formal diplomacy, but on countless individuals who built genuine understanding by sharing their lives across borders," Song said in his opening remarks, expressing gratitude for the former volunteers' lasting contributions to the alliance.

The ceremony drew wide praise from high-profile figures in both nations. Former Korean Foreign Minister Yoon Young-kwan offered congratulations in person, while the chairman of the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee Rep. Song Seok-jun and U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Steel sent celebratory video messages.

American lawmakers also signaled bipartisan recognition for the foundation's work. U.S. Sen. Andy Kim and U.S. Rep. Young Kim issued certificates of special recognition honoring KF for funding return visit programs for aging Peace Corps veterans. Meanwhile, California state Sen. Steven Choi announced plans to introduce a state Senate resolution commending KF's public diplomacy, noting his deep personal connection as a former Peace Corps language instructor in the U.S. from 1968 to 1969.

Established in 1991, KF serves as the sole public diplomacy body designated by Korea’s Foreign Ministry to promote international goodwill and Korean studies worldwide.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.