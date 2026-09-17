Busan unites foreign workers through sports, culture, safety

On the factory floors and shipyards of Korea’s second-largest city, foreign laborers power key sectors of the regional economy.

Home to over 60,000 foreign residents, the southeastern port city of Busan relies heavily on migrant workers to keep its industrial hubs running.

This weekend, city authorities are swapping heavy machinery for tug-of-war ropes, traditional folk dances and workplace safety quizzes to help those workers feel more at home.

The city of Busan said Thursday that it will host its third annual Sports and Cultural Festival for foreign workers Sunday. Running from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Hwaam Park in the Gangseo District — a heavy industrial heartland housing hundreds of manufacturing plants — the event is expected to draw roughly 700 foreign workers, their families and local community leaders.

Organized by the Busan Foreign Worker Support Center and backed by the city government along with local labor unions, the gathering aims to build community bridges in a country rapidly turning to overseas labor to offset its shrinking domestic workforce.

The festival blends recreational sports with practical social integration. Attendees can take part in group games, archery and traditional Korean games, while cultural showcases — including traditional Korean percussion performances and Vietnamese folk dances — will highlight the growing diversity of the port city’s migrant population.

Beyond recreation, the gathering addresses a critical issue facing foreign laborers in Korea: workplace health and safety. A central feature of the afternoon is an industrial safety trivia contest styled after the popular Korean game show "Golden Bell." Through multiple-choice and open-ended questions, participants will compete for prizes while brushing up on vital occupational safety regulations.

Additionally, 27 municipal and civic organizations will staff outdoor service booths offering free health screenings, legal advice, financial consultation and mobile phone support. Organizations involved in the city’s "Hi-Five Safety Project" will also provide tailored hazard prevention guidance for non-native speakers.

Launched in 2024, the annual sports day reflects a broader push by local governments across Korea to recruit and retain foreign talent amid severe labor shortages in manufacturing, agriculture, and shipbuilding.

Yoon Jung-no, Busan's planning officer, emphasized the city's commitment to integrating its international workforce during the event's announcement.

"We hope this sports festival gives foreign workers in Busan a chance to bond and build community with their families and colleagues," Yoon said. "We will continue to offer practical, on-the-ground support to ensure they can work safely and settle as integral members of our local community."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.