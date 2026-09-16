Korea, OECD hold seminar on governance of state-run enterprises
Summary
The finance ministry hosted a Korea-OECD seminar on the governance of state-run enterprises in Paris on Tuesday, focusing on managing such firms in the era of artificial intelligence. Policy officials from 28 countries and organizations discussed how state-run enterprises can balance commercial and noncommercial goals while delivering reliable public services. Korea said countries should share experience to support sustainable results amid climate change and digital transformation. The finance ministry said it will use the forum’s discussions to shape future policy and keep coordinating with OECD members.
Key Facts
- The Korea-OECD Seminar on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises took place in Paris on Tuesday.
- Policy officials from 28 countries and organizations attended the meeting to share their experiences.
- Participants discussed opportunities and risks that AI technologies present for state-run firms, including cybersecurity and responsible AI use.
- Korea said it would use the forum’s discussions and examples to formulate policies for state-run enterprises and continue coordinating with OECD members.
The finance ministry said Wednesday it hosted a seminar on the governance of state-run enterprises with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), sharing perspectives on managing such enterprises in the era of artificial intelligence (AI).
The Ministry of Finance and Economy said the Korea-OECD Seminar on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises took place in Paris on Tuesday, bringing together policy officials from 28 countries and organizations to share their experiences.
During the meeting, Korea emphasized the need for countries to share their experiences to help state-run enterprises provide reliable public services and deliver sustainable results amid climate change and digital transformation.
The participants discussed the opportunities and risks AI technologies present for state-run firms, including cybersecurity and the responsible use of AI.
Participants shared their experiences in balancing the enterprises' commercial and noncommercial objectives, with Korea outlining its methods for evaluating the companies and providing incentives.
"The government will draw on the discussions and examples shared by different countries during the forum to formulate policies for state-run enterprises and continue coordinating with OECD members," the finance ministry said.
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