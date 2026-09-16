Korea, OECD hold seminar on governance of state-run enterprises

The finance ministry said Wednesday it hosted a seminar on the governance of state-run enterprises with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), sharing perspectives on managing such enterprises in the era of artificial intelligence (AI).

The Ministry of Finance and Economy said the Korea-OECD Seminar on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises took place in Paris on Tuesday, bringing together policy officials from 28 countries and organizations to share their experiences.

During the meeting, Korea emphasized the need for countries to share their experiences to help state-run enterprises provide reliable public services and deliver sustainable results amid climate change and digital transformation.

The participants discussed the opportunities and risks AI technologies present for state-run firms, including cybersecurity and the responsible use of AI.

Participants shared their experiences in balancing the enterprises' commercial and noncommercial objectives, with Korea outlining its methods for evaluating the companies and providing incentives.

"The government will draw on the discussions and examples shared by different countries during the forum to formulate policies for state-run enterprises and continue coordinating with OECD members," the finance ministry said.