Counselor Lee Ho-sun has explained the serious extent of social withdrawal in Korea and why young men in their 20s and highly educated people make up a significant proportion of those affected.

On the Tuesday episode of tvN STORY's "Lee Ho-sun Counseling Center," Lee discussed the issue of social withdrawal.

"An estimated 540,000 people were socially withdrawn as of 2022," Lee said, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.

She described socially withdrawn people as those who "voluntarily choose isolation, avoid social participation and are reluctant to maintain relationships with others."

Lee also surprised viewers by noting that young men in their 20s and highly educated people account for a large proportion of those experiencing social withdrawal.

"The first reasons are difficulties with academics, employment and interpersonal relationships," Lee said. "It's not that they stop going out after failing to get a job once. Repeated failures lead them to doubt themselves and experience frustration."

She added that social withdrawal can also occur among middle-aged people.

"Some people become socially withdrawn after losing a spouse or family member because of the sense of loss," she said.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.