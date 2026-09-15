The transport ministry said Wednesday it has allocated rights for 25 international routes to 10 airlines, opening more lucrative opportunities for low-cost carriers on flights linking Korea and China.

The allocation includes additional services connecting Incheon, Korea's main international gateway, with major Chinese cities, such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Dalian, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

Flight entitlements on the Incheon-Beijing route increased from 38 to 52 flights per week, while those on the Incheon-Shanghai route rose from 56 to 63 per week.

Weekly flight entitlements also increased from 21 to 28 flights each for Guangzhou and Dalian, from 11 to 14 flights for Nanjing, and from 10 to 14 flights each for Changsha and Hangzhou.

Among the low-cost carriers receiving flight rights to China were Parata Air Co., Jeju Air Co., Jin Air Co., Eastar Jet Co. and Air Premia Co.

The allocation follows a recent agreement between South Korea and China to expand bilateral flight rights for the first time in seven years. It also comes as the government seeks to promote competition in the airline industry ahead of Korean Air Co.'s planned acquisition of smaller rival Asiana Airlines Inc. in December.

The airlines will need to secure slots at the respective Chinese airports before launching the additional services, which are expected to begin in the 2027 summer season.