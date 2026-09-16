The government on Wednesday announced plans to formally allow the use of abortion pills by women up to nine weeks pregnant, as related regulations remain unrevised following the Constitutional Court's 2019 striking down of the abortion ban.

The ministries of gender equality, health and food and drug safety reported the plans at a government policy coordination meeting, noting the institutional vacuum has created risks to women's health and safety.

Under the plan, abortion pills will be introduced in phases, with both prescription and dispensing taking place directly at hospitals for the first two years.

When necessary conditions are fulfilled, the system will shift to doctors prescribing and pharmacies dispensing.

The food and drug safety ministry said it has received applications for approval of abortion pills for use by women up to nine weeks pregnant and that it will vet their safety and quality before proceeding.

"Our goal is to introduce the pills within the first quarter next year on the condition related procedures are fully carried out," a drug ministry official said in a separate briefing.

Some women are resorting to "dangerous methods," and the problem should no longer be left unattended because it amounts to neglecting the people's lives and safety, Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said during the meeting.

"Safety is more important than anything else," she said. "We must come up with measures to help women in need to receive treatment within the safe medical system, rather than having to rely on unverified methods."

Han said the government is seriously taking "concerns regarding the value of life" too.

"This measure is aimed at protecting the people's health rather than encouraging abortion. We ask for your broad understanding of this intent," she said.

The formal introduction of abortion pills is one of the administrative tasks set by the Lee Jae Myung government. The initiative got a boost after Lee instructed the government in July to look into ways to allow women to safely take abortion pills even before the necessary legal framework is in place.