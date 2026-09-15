Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said Tuesday that the success of the government's "three megaprojects" hinges upon a timely electricity supply and a robust power transmission grid.

Han made the remark at the start of a Cabinet meeting, referring to the ambitious initiative calling for a national transformation driven by semiconductors, physical artificial intelligence (AI) and AI data centers, and AI-driven administrative innovation, which require a massive amount of power.

"It is no exaggeration to say that the key to the success of the megaprojects hinges on the timely supply of electricity and the early construction of the power transmission network," she said. "In particular, cooperation from residents is more important than anything else when it comes to the power transmission network."

Han also instructed the Cabinet to keep a close watch for any unfair market practices jacking up prices ahead of the upcoming Chuseok holiday, saying inflationary pressure is growing as oil prices rise amid the rekindled Middle East conflict.

She said influenza and other acute respiratory infections are spreading at a faster pace than in previous years and asked officials to take preemptive measures, such as securing vaccines and ensuring that those with weaker immunity, such as infants, children and the elderly, receive timely vaccinations and medical care.