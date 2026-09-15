The union representing Seoul city bus workers said Tuesday it will launch a general strike starting with the first buses the following morning after wage talks with management ended without an agreement.

The labor and management held their second round of mediation talks at the regional labor relations commission in the day, but their eight-hour talks failed to produce a breakthrough, according to the union.

Accordingly, the union plans to begin the strike at 4 a.m. Wednesday as threatened earlier. About 7,000 city buses operated by 64 companies run on roughly 390 routes in Seoul.

The Seoul city government said it will implement emergency transportation measures in response to the strike, including deploying up to 1,500 free shuttle buses to and from subway stations and increasing subway services during rush hours.

Despite the failed mediation, the union said it would continue negotiations with management until midnight.

Unionized city bus workers and bus companies have been locked in a dispute over how to calculate the hourly wage rate after including regular bonuses in ordinary wages.

The union has called for calculating ordinary wages based on 176 monthly work hours and raising wages by 7.85 percent. However, bus companies and the Seoul city government have rejected the demand, saying the proposed calculation would effectively result in a wage increase of approximately 16 percent.

Yoo Jae-ho, deputy secretary-general of the union, said the union is willing to reach an agreement if the 176-hour monthly work standard is recognized, adding that the 7.85 percent wage increase is not a fixed demand.

Yoo also rejected management's claim that accepting the union's demands would raise bus drivers' annual salaries to 85 million won ($62,500), saying their average annual salary is estimated at 59 million won this year.

City buses in Seoul and other big cities nationwide are operated under a semi-public management system, in which bus companies run the services while the municipal government covers their losses.

The Seoul city government estimates that a 1 percent wage increase would add about 14 billion won in annual costs and that accepting all of the union's demands could double the city's annual bus system deficit to about 1 trillion won.