Science ministry seeks nearly $2.2 bil. in ICT research budget next year

Korea's science ministry said Tuesday it plans to invest nearly 3 trillion won ($2.2 billion) in the research and development (R&D) of information and communications technologies (ICT) next year as part of an ongoing effort to secure leadership in the global artificial intelligence (AI) race.

The amount is a 23.6 percent hike compared with 2026, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT. It will be included in the ministry's 2027 R&D budget proposal, which amounts to 39.5 trillion won.

The science ministry said it held an inaugural budget planning workshop with officials from research labs, private sector and academia in central Seoul, and decided to focus investments in five areas: the government's "three mega projects," next-generation AI technologies, AI transformation, the securing of future technologies and talent development.

For the government's "tripolar mega projects," the ministry has earmarked a total of 662.1 billion won. The amount will be invested in the R&D of physical AI technologies, AI semiconductors and data centers.

In particular, the ministry has allocated 384.9 billion won, the largest amount of the budget, toward securing "full-stack" technology in physical AI, from world foundation models to hardware components, such as AI accelerators.

A total of 431.1 billion won will be allocated to securing sovereign AI technologies, including 169.1 billion won earmarked for cybersecurity-related research.

In the area of future technologies, the ministry has set out 338.9 billion won. The money will be concentrated on areas of quantum technology and next-generation networks to establish what the ministry described as an "AI expressway" connecting AI computing with networks.

For talent development, the ministry seeks to invest a total of 354.4 billion won. It will also expand local hubs for joint research with global scholars while pushing forward with developing key technological standards related to AI, the ministry added.