BUSAN — Five Russian crew members were injured Tuesday after Freon gas leaked aboard their Russian fishing boat docked at a port in Korea's southeastern city of Busan, local authorities said.

According to the Busan Metropolitan City Fire Disaster Headquarters, the incident occurred at 8:37 a.m. aboard the 769-ton boat carrying 15 crew members. A total of 40 police and firefighting personnel were deployed to the scene to inspect the vessel and surrounding areas for additional damage and casualties.

The five injured were found inside the vessel's refrigerated cargo hold, while the other 10 members were in their cabins at the time of the incident, officials said. Two of the injured earlier suffered cardiac arrest but have since recovered from the condition.

Authorities suspect the incident occurred while the crew members were conducting refrigerant-related work. They are investigating the exact cause of the accident, keeping possibilities open, including equipment aging and human error.

Freon gas, widely used as a refrigerant in air conditioners and refrigerators, has a low level of toxicity, but inhaling the gas in confined spaces can lead to asphyxiation.