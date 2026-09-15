BUSAN — Two Russian crew members were left in cardiac arrest and two others injured Tuesday after Freon gas leaked aboard a Russian fishing boat docked at a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan, local authorities said.

Police and firefighting authorities said they received a report of the incident at 8:37 a.m. aboard the 769-ton fishing boat carrying 15 crew members. A total of 40 police and firefighting personnel were deployed to the scene to inspect the vessel and surrounding areas for additional damage and casualties.

Freon gas, widely used as a refrigerant in air conditioners and refrigerators, has a low level of toxicity, but inhaling the gas in confined spaces can lead to asphyxiation.

Authorities said they are investigating the exact cause of the accident.