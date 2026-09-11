There were baby products that aren’t available in Korea, and I was also able to get a tax refund.

The trend among expectant parents taking so-called “babymoon” trips before childbirth is changing. While destinations such as Guam and Southeast Asia were once popular choices, Japanese cities such as Tokyo and Osaka are increasingly emerging as preferred destinations.

Japan has long been favored for babymoons because of its relatively short travel time from Korea and food that tends to suit Korean tastes. But the recent trend is notably different from the past, when Okinawa, a resort destination, was the Japanese destination most sought after by expectant parents.

According to a review by Hankook Ilbo on Wednesday, posts and videos featuring successful purchases of baby products in Japan are increasingly easy to find on Korean online portals and social media. Akachan Honpo, Japan’s best-known specialty retailer for baby and childcare products, has long been considered a “must-visit” destination among Korean expectant parents.

Some shoppers even share tips on how to transport their purchases safely. These include buying cushioning materials at stores in Japan to protect the products, or purchasing wheeled plant saucers and attaching them to boxes to make it easier to move the packages to the airport.

A major reason expectant parents are choosing busy Japanese cities over relaxing resorts is that they offer favorable conditions for shopping for childcare products. Japan’s wide selection of character-themed goods and creative products is an attraction in itself, but another major draw is the availability of popular items that can be difficult to find in Korea, such as strollers and high chairs for newborns.

More importantly, the weak yen, combined with tax exemptions for foreign visitors, can provide significant savings compared with purchasing the same products in Korea.

The trend also reflects a broader shift in perceptions of babymoons. In the past, the primary purpose of such trips was to give pregnant women a chance to rest or allow couples to enjoy what they saw as their “last taste of freedom” before becoming parents. Today, practical considerations, such as purchasing baby products at lower prices, are playing a greater role.

Kim Ji-young, 27, who took a babymoon to Fukuoka at 20 weeks pregnant, said she chose Japan because the yen was relatively cheap and the country had stores known for their baby products.

“There were baby products that aren’t available in Korea, and I was also able to get a tax refund,” she said.

Experts attribute the phenomenon to characteristics of the information age. With abundant information at their fingertips, consumers can make more rational purchasing decisions by actively seeking out and utilizing information. For some, the process of finding and purchasing products itself has become a source of satisfaction.

“Among younger generations, the process of actively seeking out information and obtaining good products at reasonable prices has itself become important,” said Lee Eun-hee, a professor of consumer studies at Inha University.

“Childcare products, in particular, have become increasingly premium-priced and are not easy to purchase. As a result, the meaning of pursuing practicality and value for money in the consumption process is bound to grow.”

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.



