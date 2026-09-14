Seoul Subway Line 2 service resumes after power outage
By Yonhap
Seoul Subway Line 2 resumed operations Monday after service was suspended for around 20 minutes due to a power outage, subway operators said.
Seoul Metro suspended all trains on the line after the power outage occurred around noon on a section of track in the southwestern part of the city.
The operator said it immediately identified the cause of the outage and took measures to address the problem, resuming normal operations at 12:20 p.m.