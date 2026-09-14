Korea hosts top university officials from 7 nations to bolster academic ties

University presidents and senior education officials from seven countries are arriving in Korea this week with artificial intelligence (AI), student exchanges and joint research on their agenda.

The Korea Foundation said Monday that it is hosting eight education leaders from Spain, Latvia, New Zealand, Bahrain, Angola, Colombia and Vietnam from Sunday through Saturday as part of its overseas leaders invitation program.

The delegation includes Juan Manuel Corchado Rodriguez, president of the University of Salamanca; Luis Serra Majem, president of the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria; Gundars Berzins, president of the University of Latvia; Erik Lithander, deputy vice-chancellor of the University of Auckland; Mansoor Alaali, president of Ahlia University; Diasala Jacinto Andre, director of Angola’s National Institute for Educational Evaluation and Development; Alejandro Villa Gomez, president of ITM University; and Cong Hoa Truong, director of the Ho Chi Minh City branch of Vietnam’s Academy of Public Administration.

The visitors will meet with officials from Korean education institutions including the Korean Council for University Education, National Institute for Lifelong Education, Academy of Korean Studies and King Sejong Institute Foundation.

They will also meet with Seoul AI Foundation to discuss uses of AI in education and visit universities to explore student exchanges and joint research.

The program includes visits to the Demilitarized Zone, National Folk Museum of Korea and Eunpyeong History Hanok Museum as part of efforts to deepen understanding of Korea’s security, history and culture.

Lithander will visit Korea University, Seoul National University and Yonsei University, while Corchado Rodriguez will visit Sunchon National University to discuss cooperation in agriculture and AI.

Alaali and Serra Majem will visit several Korean universities to explore student exchanges, joint research and education partnerships.

Berzins will visit Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology to examine potential AI cooperation, while Villa Gomez will visit Korea National University of Arts and Dongguk University’s Academy of Hallyu Convergence Studies.

The Korea Foundation said it hopes the visit will expand practical cooperation between Korean and overseas higher education institutions and diversify its global education network.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.