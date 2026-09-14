

Seoul has appointed former deputy mayor Kim Byung-min as president and chief executive of the Seoul Tourism Organization, putting a seasoned policy strategist at the helm for a three-year push to elevate the capital's global profile.

Kim began his three-year term Monday, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

Kim holds a doctorate in public administration from Kyung Hee University and served as a research fellow at Seoul National University’s Institute of Engineering Research from 2015 to 2017 and as an adjunct and visiting professor at Kyung Hee University’s Department of Public Administration from 2016 to 2024.

He served as Seoul’s deputy mayor for political affairs from 2024 to 2026, gaining broad experience in city administration and policy coordination.

During his tenure as deputy mayor, Kim also co-chaired Seoul’s G3 Planning Committee and oversaw the development of the G3 Seoul Plan, which set out a vision of Seoul as a global top-tier city and outlined 100 key initiatives aimed at strengthening its international competitiveness.

Kim said establishing Seoul as a tourism city beloved by people around the world is essential for the capital to become one of the world’s top three cities.

He vowed to strengthen city branding by promoting Seoul’s distinctive attractions and content internationally while linking tourism more closely with major city policies, including efforts to stimulate the nighttime economy.

"To leap into the rank of the top three global cities, it is critical above all for Seoul to establish itself as a beloved tourism destination for people around the world," Kim said. "I will exert every effort to make Seoul a world-class tourism city by reinforcing city branding to promote Seoul's unique charm and content globally, and by actively aligning tourism with key city initiatives like the night economy," he added.

Seoul said Kim would lead efforts to enhance the competitiveness of its tourism industry and help the city take another step toward becoming a globally recognized tourism destination.



His appointment comes as Seoul seeks to build on its international appeal by connecting tourism with broader policies designed to raise the city’s global competitiveness and quality of life.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.