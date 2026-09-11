Seoul expands phone access to taxi service for digitally vulnerable residents

In one of the world's most hyper-digitized capitals, Seoul is turning back the clock — letting residents and visitors hail a taxi with a simple phone call instead of a smartphone app.

The 120 Dasan Call Foundation has added a dedicated automated route, allowing callers to reach the 120 Companion Call Taxi center directly by dialing 02-120 and pressing 6 when prompted.

Since Aug. 13, when the new automated response system was introduced, 4,423 calls were connected directly to the dedicated center through Aug. 31, the foundation said.

Before the change, callers had to go through a counselor before being transferred, a process the foundation said was streamlined to make the service easier to access.

During the six days before the new system was introduced, from Aug. 7-12, the dedicated center received 750 calls, or an average of 125 per day.

In the six days after the change, 948 calls were connected, lifting the daily average to about 160, according to the foundation.

The 120 Companion Call Taxi service, introduced by Seoul in July 2025, allows users to request a nearby taxi by phone without downloading an app or registering as a member.

Initial user inquiries have centered on how to hail a cab, as well as details regarding eligibility, fares, operating hours, and service coverage.

Some calls have involved practical trips, including taking elderly parents home after surgery, transporting family members to nursing facilities and helping people living alone get to hospitals.

The foundation plans to use those recurring questions and complaints, including reports of delayed dispatches, to update its guidance materials and share findings with Seoul to improve the service.

“Not being familiar with taxi apps should never be a barrier to getting a ride,” said Song Joo-beom, CEO of the 120 Dasan Call Foundation. “We will ensure that anyone can easily and conveniently use the 120 Call Taxi with just a single, familiar phone call to 120, while carefully listening to feedback from our call center representatives to make a tangible impact for the digitally vulnerable.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.