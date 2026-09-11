The youngest sibling of Fu Bao, the first giant panda born in Korea, has been named Shu Bao, meaning “a precious treasure as bright as the dawn.”

Everland announced the name on Thursday during a 100-day celebration for the baby panda at Panda World, attended by zookeepers Kang Cheol-won and Song Young-kwan, along with invited panda fans.

The female giant panda was born naturally on June 3 to Fu Bao’s parents, Le Bao and Ai Bao, becoming the fourth panda born at Everland’s Panda World. Fu Bao was born in 2020, followed by twin sisters Rui Bao and Hui Bao in 2023.

The name Shu Bao was selected after a two-month public naming campaign that began in July. More than 10,000 people participated in the first round by submitting name suggestions. In the second round, five finalists were put to a vote through the Everland app, at Panda World and on the social media channels of the Chinese Embassy in Korea.

The vote drew a cumulative 220,000 ballots, with Shu Bao receiving 42 percent of the votes to become the panda’s official name.

Weighing just 171 grams at birth, Shu Bao has now surpassed 5.5 kilograms, growing more than 30-fold in her first 100 days.

Black markings began appearing around her eyes, ears, shoulders, arms and legs when she was about 10 days old. She now has the characteristic black-and-white coat and a plump, healthy appearance.

Shu Bao recently began sleeping on her own rather than in her mother Ai Bao’s arms. She has also started teething and is continuing to grow healthily.

An Everland official said the resort is closely monitoring Shu Bao’s development and is considering making her available for public viewing later this year, following an assessment of her adaptation to the outside environment.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







