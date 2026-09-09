PARIS — South Korean President Lee Jae Myung headed home Wednesday after wrapping up his four-day visit to France, where he focused on strengthening cooperation in advanced industries and culture.

On Sunday, Lee co-chaired a summit event on the future of the cinema industry with French President Emmanuel Macron in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, announcing a joint investment initiative to support the sector.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, Lee paid a state visit to Paris, where he held a summit with Macron on strengthening cooperation in the artificial intelligence (AI), defense and nuclear energy sectors before attending a state dinner hosted by Macron and his wife.

Lee's visit reciprocated Macron's trip to Seoul in April, as the countries mark the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year.

Lee is scheduled to arrive in South Korea on Thursday.